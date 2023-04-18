MJF Characterizes Cody Rhodes As A Self-Made Talent

Speaking with Fightful recently, MJF shared his perspective on Cody Rhodes’ performance at WrestleMania and referenced the history they both share. MJF expressed his belief that Rhodes should be justifiably proud of his accomplishments and credited him with the career progress he’s made. You can read a highlight and watch the complete interview below.

On Rhodes’ achievements and his past with MJF: “Me and Cody Rhodes, the American Rollercodester, we have a very interesting past. He’s been a mentor, he’s been a friend, he’s been a mortal enemy, all wrapped into a neat cute little succinct bow. I think he came across like a top guy. I think he’s transformed his body, much like I have in the past year, but let’s be honest, I’m bigger than him and am in better shape than he is. He looked like a top guy, was presented like a top guy, had a top guy outing, had a top guy match. He just didn’t win. Unfortunately, some nights, you just don’t win. Cody Rhodes is the epitome of putting the work in. Everything that he’s accomplished is literally only because of him. He’s far too humble to admit that, he’ll pretend it’s got something to do with somebody else. He got it done himself, and he should be very proud of that. Was I happy to see him lose at Mania? I don’t know if I would have been happy if he won (or) lost. The only thing I know is that he had an incredible outing, and it was probably the best match of the entire night.”