– As previously reported, AEW Dynamite officially surpasses the run of WCW Monday Nitro with tonight’s episode, as tonight marks the 289th episode of Dynamite. AEW star and former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) commented on the milestone via social media, which you can view below.

“What Nitro was able to achieve changed wrestling. I’m proud of the fact that like Nitro (but longer 😉) Dynamite has managed to give both fans (from an entertainment standpoint) and professional wrestlers (from a fiscal standpoint) an alternative. And to think none of this would be possible without me carrying the company solely on my back for all these years…You’re truly welcome.”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru show is being held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts. The show will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.