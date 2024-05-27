wrestling / News

MJF Comments On AEW Return, Says He’s Taking the Game Over Again

May 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 Image Credit: AEW

MJF took to social media to comment on his return at AEW Double or Nothing, vowing to take over the game once again. As noted, the former AEW World Champion made his return on tonight’s show and cut a promo in which he revealed he was in AEW for the long haul.

MJF posted to Twitter following the segment, writing:

“Y’all were gagging on it with a smile on your face for 5 years straight, then pretended you didn’t like the taste?

If I were you I’d grab some chapstick cuz I’m about to take over the game you love, AGAIN. #Betterthanyou”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, MJF, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading