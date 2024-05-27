wrestling / News
MJF Comments On AEW Return, Says He’s Taking the Game Over Again
MJF took to social media to comment on his return at AEW Double or Nothing, vowing to take over the game once again. As noted, the former AEW World Champion made his return on tonight’s show and cut a promo in which he revealed he was in AEW for the long haul.
MJF posted to Twitter following the segment, writing:
“Y’all were gagging on it with a smile on your face for 5 years straight, then pretended you didn’t like the taste?
If I were you I’d grab some chapstick cuz I’m about to take over the game you love, AGAIN. #Betterthanyou”
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 27, 2024
