MJF Comments On Bryan Danielson’s Retirement After AEW WrestleDream

MJF took to social media to share the most MJF possible reaction to Bryan Danielson’s full-time in-ring career ending at AEW WrestleDream. Danielson lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at Saturday’s PPV in the final match of his full-time career, and was stretchered out after an attack by the now fully-heel Blackpool Combat Club. MJF took to Twitter on Sunday to comment, writing:

“Good career I guess. Idk whatever, f**k off.”

MJF made his own return at AEW WrestleDream, attacking Daniel Garcia before he was run off by a returning Adam Cole.