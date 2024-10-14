wrestling / News
MJF Comments On Bryan Danielson’s Retirement After AEW WrestleDream
October 13, 2024 | Posted by
MJF took to social media to share the most MJF possible reaction to Bryan Danielson’s full-time in-ring career ending at AEW WrestleDream. Danielson lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at Saturday’s PPV in the final match of his full-time career, and was stretchered out after an attack by the now fully-heel Blackpool Combat Club. MJF took to Twitter on Sunday to comment, writing:
“Good career I guess.
Idk whatever, f**k off.”
MJF made his own return at AEW WrestleDream, attacking Daniel Garcia before he was run off by a returning Adam Cole.
