wrestling / News
MJF Comments On Jon Moxley’s World Title Win At AEW WrestleDream
October 13, 2024 | Posted by
Jon Moxley is the new AEW World Champion following WrestleDream, and MJF says he warned us all about him. Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson at last night’s show to win the World Title and send Danielson off into the sunset, while also leading an assault on Danielson after the match. MJF, who made his return to AEW TV at last night’s show, posted to Twitter to write:
“Warned y’all about Dictator Jon.
No one listens to Maxwell.”
MJF attacked Daniel Garcia at last night’s show and then was run off by a returning Adam Cole.
Warned y’all about Dictator Jon.
No one listens to Maxwell.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 13, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE Will Reportedly Do One Double Taping A Month Going Forward
- Backstage Notes From AEW WrestleDream: Update on Rumored Surprise & More (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Former WWE Star Rico Revealed As MxM Collection’s Third Man at AEW WrestleDream
- Bryan Danielson Says He Doesn’t Have Much Time Left After AEW WrestleDream