MJF On Comparisons To Grayson Waller, Says Waller Isn’t Trying To Copy Him

In an interview with WrestlePurists (via Fightful), MJF spoke about comparisons between himself and WWE’s Grayson Waller, who he said is not trying to copy him. He praised Waller’s speaking ability and said comparisons between wrestlers aren’t fair to them.

He said: “Certain wrestlers get compared to other wrestlers and the comparisons are flawed and I feel the time. This is a great example, and this is not a shot at EC3 at all. When I first came out to the scene, the first week of AEW Dynamite, I went out there, I cut a great promo, had a match with Brandon Cutler and then, my friends hit me up and they go, ‘Yo, people are calling you EC3 Jr. and Alberto Del Rio Jr.’ I’m like, ‘Holy shit. That’s insane, because I’m in shape and I can talk?’ It’s just odd, but I feel like the fans are creating it in their own fucking headcanon, you know what I mean? Like, you know who I feel bad for? I feel bad for Grayson Waller. Because I get fucking tagged daily, ‘Grayson Waller is just trying to be MJF,’ like fucking hell he is! Do you see me wrestling in fucking basketball shorts? Do I have a fucking accent? Am I 6’2? No… Again, it’s it’s not the fans’ fault, right? There’s a wrestler that makes you feel something throughout the avenue of talking. Right? ‘Oh, fuck, who else makes me feel something throughout the avenue of talking? MJF. Oh, dude, he’s just copying MJF?’ No, he’s not, you fucking idiot. We’re just both good at talking! Wrestling fans are definitely funny. At the same time, who am I kidding? I’m the biggest wrestling fan of them all. I’m willing to get dumped on my head just to leave a legacy for a sport that I care deeply about.“