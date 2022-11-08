MJF Confirmed for Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced that No. 1 contender Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will be back on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The wrestling star returns to TV after the recent attack by Stokely Hathaway and The Firm that took place a couple of weeks ago.

MJF will also challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on November 19 at Full Gear. Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page

* 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Acclaimed & FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory & The Gunns

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

* Saraya and Britt Baker face-to-face

* Jon Moxley speaks

* We’ll hear from MJF