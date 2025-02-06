MJF Confronted By Dustin Rhodes On AEW Dynamite

MJF has another veteran to deal with after Dustin Rhodes confronted him on AEW Dynamite. The former AEW World Champion cut a promo on tonight’s show where he talked about getting rid of Jeff Jarrett and said that AEW didn’t stand for “All Elderly Wrestling.”

Rhodes eventually came out and interrupted MJF, telling him to keep Owen Hart’s name out of his mouth and that he didn’t take kindly to MJF mocking Jarrett’s past addiction issues, because he himself battled addition. He said that he’s better than MJF will ever be and that MJF knew it. MJF replied that it took Dustin his entire career to get out of Dusty Rhodes’ shadow and now lives in the shadow of his “little baby brother.”

That led to a brawl that was broken up by security before MJF hit Rhodes with a low blow kick