MJF Weighs In On Eventual Contract Talks, Won’t Consider Under Seven Figures

MJF’s AEW contract is coming to an end at the start of next year, and he says he won’t consider anything below the million dollar range. The AEW World Champion noted during the latest Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab that, as he has previously said, his contract is up at the start of the year.

“January 1, 2024.” MJF said (per Fightful). “They better back up the goddamn Brinks truck, okay pal? Realistically, I know there’s a lot of money that’s going to be thrown my way from both sides. I’m not accepting anything under seven figures, I won’t even make eye contact with a contract that’s under seven figures.”