wrestling / News
MJF Criticizes Fans Who Get Angry At AEW & WWE Referencing Each Other
MJF is not a fan of people who lose it over WWE and AEW referencing each other, as he noted on social media. The former AEW World Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to talk about he doesn’t understand why fans get angry when one company references the other, writing:
“I truly don’t get why fans get up in arms when WWE mentions or references AEW.
Or when AEW mentions or references WWE.
If you want to be treated like children, watch Elmo.
Or better yet. Tell VKM to start a new promotion.”
Cody Rhodes and John Cena made references to Rhodes’ WWE past on this week’s Raw, and MJF has referenced WWE several times on AEW TV.
I truly don’t get why fans get up in arms when WWE mentions or references AEW.
Or when AEW mentions or references WWE.
If you want to be treated like children, watch Elmo.
Or better yet. Tell VKM to start a new promotion.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 31, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Marc Mero Recalls His Wild Man Gimmick Not Working In WWE
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill in Body Stockings, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jim Ross On The ‘Honeymoon’ Stage Of Hulk Hogan’s 2005 WWE Run Ending
- Ted DiBiase On Why Vince McMahon Gave Ultimate Warrior His Mega Push