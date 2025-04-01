MJF Criticizes Fans Who Get Angry At AEW & WWE Referencing Each Other

MJF is not a fan of people who lose it over WWE and AEW referencing each other, as he noted on social media. The former AEW World Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to talk about he doesn’t understand why fans get angry when one company references the other, writing:

“I truly don’t get why fans get up in arms when WWE mentions or references AEW. Or when AEW mentions or references WWE. If you want to be treated like children, watch Elmo. Or better yet. Tell VKM to start a new promotion.”

Cody Rhodes and John Cena made references to Rhodes’ WWE past on this week’s Raw, and MJF has referenced WWE several times on AEW TV.