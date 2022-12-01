wrestling / News
MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version.
MJF then proceeded to talk about how much he appreciates Regal, who helped him win the AEW World Title, before turning on him and punching him in the neck with Regal’s brass knuckles. MJF told Regal he was dump for making a deal with the devil before exiting into the crowd. Regal was then stretchered out.
#AEW World Champion @The_MJF presents the new and improved title to the world, the Triple-B, the Big Burberry Belt tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ij4pvVSZN7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022
The Devil's true colors have been shown, as #AEW World Champion @The_MJF leaves @RealKingRegal in a motionless heap in the middle of the ring here on #AEWDynamite on TBS. pic.twitter.com/RYvgHwXI8H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Reveals Why He Stopped Staying With Fans, Couch Surfing As WWE Champion
- Shawn Spears Reveals What Title He’d Like To Win, If Tyler Breeze Will Wrestle Again
- Jeff Jarrett On Creating Ring Ka King, Difficulty Using Impact Talent, BG James Going Back To WWE
- Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)