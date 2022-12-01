MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite

MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version.

MJF then proceeded to talk about how much he appreciates Regal, who helped him win the AEW World Title, before turning on him and punching him in the neck with Regal’s brass knuckles. MJF told Regal he was dump for making a deal with the devil before exiting into the crowd. Regal was then stretchered out.

#AEW World Champion @The_MJF presents the new and improved title to the world, the Triple-B, the Big Burberry Belt tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ij4pvVSZN7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022