MJF Cuts Promo After AEW Dynamite Ends
MJF cut a promo for the fans in attendance after AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that MJF stood in the ring after the cameras went off the air, calling Tony Khan to come to the ring. He promised he wouldn’t shake Khan down for money and asked the audience if they had fun tonight and asked if they came to see Jon Moxley. He then asked who they came to see and MJF got chants.
MJF then said that he wanted to “get real” with the fans and said “a lot of bulls**t has gone on,” noting that he’s been at odds with Khan and won’t pretend that isn’t the case but wants to comment on something he’s been seeing as of late. He asked fans if they were wrestling fans and they cheered before he said:. He asked the crowd to make noise if they are wrestling fans and they popped.
“You guys say you are wrestling fans. Imagine, imagine for one second, if you had the opportunity to bring your love of professional wrestling out to the world, to create an alternative, would you do it?”
The crowd then cheered and MJF said Khan busts his ass every week to give the fans and everyone in the back the chance to show the world how much they love wrestling. He said they risk their lives in the ring and don’t take that lightly, and that he doesn’t take lightly to “someone coming into my company, dropping trou and taking a dump. That s**t ain’t happening anymore.” He said that this is the place and it’s here because of Khan, noting that without Khan professional wrestling is a monopoly. MJF said that he WWE but that “your favorite wrestlers don’t get paid properly or eat properly unless Tony Khan makes that alternative.”
He then said he’s going to carry AEW on his back and then told Khan to pay up in the bidding war when his contract comes up in 2023. He then said to buy Full Gear because he’s winning the title before leaving. Khan stayed and took pictures with fans at ringside.
