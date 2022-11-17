MJF Cuts Promo After AEW Dynamite Ends

MJF cut a promo for the fans in attendance after AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that MJF stood in the ring after the cameras went off the air, calling Tony Khan to come to the ring. He promised he wouldn’t shake Khan down for money and asked the audience if they had fun tonight and asked if they came to see Jon Moxley. He then asked who they came to see and MJF got chants.

MJF then said that he wanted to "get real" with the fans and said "a lot of bulls**t has gone on," noting that he's been at odds with Khan and won't pretend that isn't the case but wants to comment on something he's been seeing as of late.