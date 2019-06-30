MJF Cuts Promo on ‘Despicable’ Shawn Spears, Talks Fyter Fest Match and Future Opponents

– MJF appeared for a few minutes at the post-AEW Fyter Fest media scrum, addressing Shawn Spears’ attack on Cody and his failure to win at Fyter Fest before storming out. You can see video below from the scrum via Chris Van Vliet, as well as some highlights:

On not winning his match: “Oh, I came up short? Got it, while I’m looking at a very small man, that’s cute. Look, I don’t know if you’re fully aware of this, dips**t. But anybody see me get pinned out there, just real quick? Show of hands. Oh, that’s right, I didn’t. Because I’m still undefeated, a**hole. Next question.”

On why he wasn’t out there to help his ‘best friend’ Cody right away: “I was the first person out there, sprinted out there. I mean, first of all, Shawn Spears is a despicable human being. As everybody knows, I’m a salt of the earth person, and when I saw that, when I saw my best friend, my mentor, Cody Rhodes, get hit like that, it — sorry. It messed me up, that’s someone I genuinely care about. And it sucked, it sucked. But he’s okay, he’s in the back, so let’s just keep on rolling.”

On Spears: “Shawn Spears, man, he’s a complete scumbag. And it’s sad to think that he would stoop to that level when Cody was nothing but an amazing friend to him. I mean, they both came up in the developmental system in OVW, and they were both very tight for their whole entire lives. And then all of a sudden this guy can just turn his back on Cody. Completely despicable action … I mean, look. At the end of the day, I’m not going to fight Cody’s battles. Cody’s a grown man. But I love that man to death and if Shawn Spears comes up to me and tries to have a conversation, it’s not going to end with words. It’s going to end with fists.”

On his next opponent: “Look, everybody wants to know who I’m wrestling next, because once again, I am the future face of the company, and everybody wants to know what I’m going to do next because everybody wants to see what I’m going to do next. And the bottom line is, I’m going to do whatever I’m getting paid to do. I get paid by Tony Khan. TK. Another very solid friend of mine. So I’m going to wrestle whoever I get paid to wrestle. Will I be very happy to go one-on-one with Hangman Page? To finally prove, since I’ve never been one-on-one with Hangman Page, that every single one of his victories so far since the start of this promotion have been absolute flukes? I would love that. Would I like to get in the ring with Shawn Spears, a complete scumbag who hit my friend for no reason, literally no reason after an amazing friendship? Yes, I’d love to get in the ring with Shawn Spears. I would love to get in the ring with those two people, absolutely. But any given night, you put me in the ring with any given person, I can assure you, you are only going to see an amazing match.”

