MJF Cuts Promo Following AEW Dynamite

MJF came out to address the hometown crowd following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that MJF was introduced by Tony Khan after the Rampage tapings and came out to fellow Long Island native Billy Joel’s “My Life.”

You can see part of the promo below, in which he praises Long Island and calls Tony Khan his “best friend.” He says that Khan will have to put up a lot of money to keep him in 2024 and then takes some shots at CM Punk, saying he “f**king sucks” as does Chicago. He called Long Island the “most magical place in the world” and that he had dreams of doing this and slammed all of his doubters: