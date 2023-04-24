MJF Dedicated Singing ‘Pennies From Heaven’ To His Grandfather

The last time that AEW was in Long Island for Dynamite, MJF celebrated ‘MJF Day’ by singing ‘Pennies From Heaven’. In an interview with Fightful, the AEW World Champion noted that he picke the song for his grandfather, who also liked to sing it. Here are highlights:

On singing ‘Pennies From Heaven’: “So Papa Stanley—big scoops here at Fightful—do you see this tattoo? Can you see it? That’s my grandfather. He passed away about three years ago. He was a band leader. He actually, practically, invented bar mitzvah parties. So what used to happen was, he would go to a bar mitzvah. Some poor fucking schmuck would read their haftara and then everybody would eat a bagel with cream cheese and go home. There was no party atmosphere in the aftermath. My grandfather was like, ‘This is fucking lame.’ He was the leader of the Al Stan Orchestra. So he started post-haftara parties. Then that became a huge thing. Weddings, bar mitzvahs, the Al Stan Orchestra was fucking huge. If you’re in the north east, you know what the Al Stan Orchestra is. He loved Pennies from Heaven. He would just randomly start blurting out that song in public places. So that one was for him.”

On other noteworthy Jewish wrestlers including Goldberg: “None that are fucking good, but yeah. Goldberg, is that who you’re gonna fucking bring up. He’s barely Jewish. Paul’s great. Yeah, Paul Heyman. He’s my uncle.”

On representing the Jewish community: “You know, a little transparency, it means the world to me. There was two types of Jews that you would see in the media, TV or in movies. It was either really fat money hungry or really feeble, ‘Oh, please, don’t hurt me.’ So for people to be able to have a Jew to watch on TV to represent them that’s handsome and cool and charming and funny and witty and intelligence and very humble I think is so important. So important. I know. Yeah. I know the song. But I didn’t have to go through any of that. I’ve been rich my whole life.”