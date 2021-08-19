MJF Defeats Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite (Clips)

Chris Jericho’s long sought-after match against MJF ended with a loss on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho faced MJF in the final of five Labors of Jericho during the main event of Wednesday’s show, and MJF picked up the win by making Jericho tap out to the Salt of the Earth. You can see clips from the match below.

Jericho had gone through four other labors to get this match, defeating Shawn Spears, Nick Gage, Juventud Guerrera, and Wardlow, each with stipulations attached that disadvantaged the Inner Circle leader. Against MJF, Jericho was not allowed to come out to “Judas” (though the fans helped out with that) or use his Judas Effect finisher.

No music needed 🙌 A walkout for the history books #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cs0lN08yWc — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2021

Who's ready for their close up? 😁 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EcURYjbjdt — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2021