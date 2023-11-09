wrestling / News
MJF Defeats Daniel Garcia To Retain World Title On AEW Dynamite
MJF is still the AEW World Champion as he defeated Daniel Garcia on tonight’s Dynamite to retain his title. MJF and Garcia faced off to open up this week’s show, making Garcia submit to a Fujiwara armbar to pick up the win.
After the match, MJF offered his hand but Matt Menard and Angelo Parker stopped Garcia from accepting it.
MJF has been champion for 355 days and has the longest title reign in the company’s history. He won the title from Jon Moxley at last year’s Full Gear.
