wrestling / News
MJF Defeats Jungle Boy At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)
Two future stars of AEW met in the ring tonight at AEW Double or Nothing, as MJF managed to defeat Jungle Boy. The match featured a lot of exciting moves from both men, although MJF tried to steal it at one point by faking an injury. Eventually, he managed to score a roll up to get the win over the Jurassic Express member. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
.@The_MJF & @boy_myth_legend are starting out quick in the opening moments of this match.
Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/33usplpua7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
.@boy_myth_legend off the rebound! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/9KZLwSo488
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
"The kid is fearless!" Keep it up, @boy_myth_legend! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/ebRKTJBXC1
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
.@boy_myth_legend pulling out all the stops! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/xheE9Oz9x5
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
.@The_MJF will not be denied! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/XjjiWu8ERe
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
