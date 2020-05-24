wrestling / News

MJF Defeats Jungle Boy At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)

May 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing

Two future stars of AEW met in the ring tonight at AEW Double or Nothing, as MJF managed to defeat Jungle Boy. The match featured a lot of exciting moves from both men, although MJF tried to steal it at one point by faking an injury. Eventually, he managed to score a roll up to get the win over the Jurassic Express member. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Double or Nothing, Jungle Boy, MJF, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading