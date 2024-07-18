MJF Defeats Will Ospreay, Captures International Title On AEW Dynamite

MJF is the new AEW International Champion, defeating Will Ospreay on Dynamite to capture the title. MJF defeated Ospreay in the opening match of tonight’s show in a match that went just under a full hour to win the championship.

The end of the match saw Ospreay go for a Tiger Driver but hesitate. MJF ended up shoving Ospreay into the referee and then hit Ospreay with his ring, getting the cover with two seconds before the time limit was up.

The win marks MJF’s first run with the International Championship and ends Ospreay’s reign at 53 days. Ospreay won the title from Roderick Strong at AEW Double or Nothing.

MJF says no one is on his level. We will find out now as he takes on #AEW International Champion Will Ospreay! Watch #AEWDynamite 250 LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/qtCrFQQVgX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 18, 2024