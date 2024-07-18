wrestling / News

MJF Defeats Will Ospreay, Captures International Title On AEW Dynamite

July 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite MJF 7-17-24 Image Credit: AEW

MJF is the new AEW International Champion, defeating Will Ospreay on Dynamite to capture the title. MJF defeated Ospreay in the opening match of tonight’s show in a match that went just under a full hour to win the championship.

The end of the match saw Ospreay go for a Tiger Driver but hesitate. MJF ended up shoving Ospreay into the referee and then hit Ospreay with his ring, getting the cover with two seconds before the time limit was up.

The win marks MJF’s first run with the International Championship and ends Ospreay’s reign at 53 days. Ospreay won the title from Roderick Strong at AEW Double or Nothing.

