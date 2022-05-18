MJF Defends WWE Performance Center’s History Of Making Stars

MJF took to social media to promote the wrestling academy he trained, and ended up defending the WWE Performance Center’s history of making stars. The AEW star retweeted a post by the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy to help promote the school where he trained under Pat Buck and Brian Myers, noting that it’s “Where Real wrestlers are taught Real wrestling.”

After a Twitter user replied to mock the WWE PC for spending $20 million and “produc[ing] no one,” MJF posted:

Liv Morgan. Big E. Bianca Belair. Baron Corbin. Naomi. Alexa Bliss. Charlotte Flair. Roman reigns. Just to name a few. People on this app have f**king brainworms.

MJF is set to appear on tonight’s AEW Dynamite to give Wardlow 10 lashes as part of the conditions for their match at AEW Double or Nothing.

