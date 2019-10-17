wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF Denies That He’ll Turn on Cody, Video of Christopher Daniels After Lucha Bros Attack
– MJF takes issue with the idea that he’s going to turn on Cody. Jennifer Decker spoke with MJF backstage and asked him about people suspecting that he was going to turn on Cody during last week’s main event, when he teased attacking Cody but ultimately didn’t:
– AEW also posted video of Christopher Daniels was being checked out backstage by medical staff after being attacked during SCU’s entrance for their match with Best Friends. You can see it below:
