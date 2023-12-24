MJF Details The Origin Of His Love of Burberry

In an interview with the SI Media Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), MJF detailed the origin story of why he decided to start adding Burberry scares to his wardrobe. His love of Burberry is such that his AEW World title has a custom strap with the design.

He said: “There was a 16 and under bar, like [a] club, but they didn’t serve alcohol, in Long Island. I went with my friends, it was the height of the summer, and, obviously, all the girls are all over me and that’s not hyperbole. I’m very good at getting with women. But there was one guy, in particular, who I could see also had a line forming for him, and, of course, this agitates me because whenever the spotlight’s not on me I get very agitated. I look at this guy — again, the height of summer — and this guy’s got on Gucci shoes, long black jeans, and a Burberry scarf, wool. Wool! It’s the summertime, it’s hot as balls not just outside, but in this club, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘You schmuck, the only reason you’re wearing that is so everybody in here knows you can afford it,’ and then I thought, ‘Huh!’ and there you go.“