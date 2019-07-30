MJF Discusses His Friendship With Cody, Cody Being a Mentor, Signing With AEW While With MLW

– On the latest Talk is Jericho, MJF discussed how he became such good friends with Cody and how Cody has become a mentor to him. MJF recalled meeting the AEW EVP at an Alpha-1 show, which led to him getting an invitation to All In and eventually signing with AEW. He also credited Cody for helping him out a lot, and talked about how he was under contract with MLW but was able to sign with AEW because it didn’t exist at the time, so there was nothing in his contract stipulating he couldn’t.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On how he became such good friends with Cody: “So, King of the Cross Rhodes, Roller Coaster Cody Rhodes. I was on an independent show at a promotion called Alpha-1 in Canada, along your [Jericho’s] parts. And I had a match, he was on the show. He witnessed the match and he pulled me aside. And he said that he really liked my stuff and he dug it. And that meant the world to me, because this is somebody I’ve looked up to since I was a kid. He continued to kind of follow along my career without me knowing. I had no idea he was. And out of the blue, I had gotten a message on Twitter, and he said ‘Hey, how’d you like to be a part of All In?’ And I thought to myself, ‘Whoa. This guy’s really sticking his neck out.’ Because at that point, people knew me, Chris. I mean, everybody knows me. But I wasn’t in the position I am now. I was not a household name quite yet … and I just thought to myself, ‘What an amazing opportunity this guy’s giving me.'”

On his All In match: “After that, I had the match with Matt Cross. I was amazing, he had a singles match. We were the first match on the All In card. Which is pretty crazy historic if you think about it … it was incredible, and my favorite part was when my music hit, and the TitanTron came on, they [the crowd] instantly knew. They knew what their job was, and I knew what my job was. And it was a really, really good time … And after that, Cody pulled me to the side and he was like, ‘Hey, I’m sure you’re gonna have a much easier time now going to, you know, another place [WWE].'”

On his contract status at the time: “At the time, I was signed to Major League Wrestling. I actually had signed a three-year deal with MLW. MLW is owned and ran by Court Bauer. And in my contract, it stated I could not work for WWE. At no point in the contract did it state anything about AEW, because AEW was not even a thing yet. Did not exist. So once we figured out the logistics of everything, and Court was 100% cool. Court’s honestly an amazing guy, amazing businessman. He’s been able to build something fairly quick … So honestly, I lucked out. Cody hit me up out of the blue, he was like ‘Hey, here’s my friend TK, Tony Khan, don’t know if you’ve ever heard of him.’ And me and Tony talked for about an hour and a half over the phone. And instantly I went — because in my head, there were two ideas, ’cause there were rumblings that there was interest in me from the other company. But once I talked with Tony, I instantly went, ‘Oh, no. No, this is where i’m supposed to go.’ Because it’s like, the idea of somebody walking up to me and going ‘Hey kid, here’s what we want out of you tonight. Here’s what you’re gonna do.’ I don’t do well with that. Nobody can tell me how I talk, just how nobody can tell you how you talk.”

On Cody helping him out: “And Cody literally was a mentor to me. He would always take me to the side, he would help me, he would critique my stuff. He would tweak stuff here and there. Cody is the reason I’m here. Cody Rhodes is the reason MJF is here, Cody Rhodes is the reason MJF is going to be the future face of this company. And he really just took me under his wing, he got me this job.”

