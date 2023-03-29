– AEW World Champion MJF is very high on QT Marshall right now. In response to QT Marshall pulling off an impressive powerbomb on last night’s AEW Dark, it was enough for MJF to call QT Marshall as the “second-best in the world.”

MJF wrote, “As the best professional wrestler in the world. I’m officially dubbing QT Marshall as the second best professional wrestler in the world. Keep up the great work QT!”

You can check out the QT Marshall clip and MJF’s response below: