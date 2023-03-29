wrestling / News
MJF Dubs QT Marshall as the ‘Second-Best Professional Wrestler in the World’
March 29, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW World Champion MJF is very high on QT Marshall right now. In response to QT Marshall pulling off an impressive powerbomb on last night’s AEW Dark, it was enough for MJF to call QT Marshall as the “second-best in the world.”
MJF wrote, “As the best professional wrestler in the world. I’m officially dubbing QT Marshall as the second best professional wrestler in the world. Keep up the great work QT!”
You can check out the QT Marshall clip and MJF’s response below:
As the best professional wrestler in the world.
I’m officially dubbing QT Marshall as the second best professional wrestler in the world.
Keep up the great work QT! https://t.co/88eK0aWv5g
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Latest On WWE Sale Rumors, Possible Signs Vince McMahon Is More Involved Now
- Booker T Affirms His Take On CM Punk’s Instagram Comments
- Jon Moxley Responds To CM Punk’s Instagram Post, Reveals He Was Working Without a Contract, Says AEW Has So Much Drama
- Dax Harwood Says FTR Have Made a Decision On Their Future