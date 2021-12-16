MJF Wins Dynamite Diamond Ring For Third Time at AEW Winter Is Coming

MJF is the owner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring after winning the Dynamite Diamond Finals on AEW Winter Is Coming. MJF defeated Dante Martin on tonight’s show to win the prize for the third year in a row.

After the match, FTR came out to celebrate with MJF before Sting and Darby Allin showed up and attacked. CM Punk came out to even the odds, and a six-man tag match between the three was announced for next week’s Dynamite.