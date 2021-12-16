wrestling / News
MJF Wins Dynamite Diamond Ring For Third Time at AEW Winter Is Coming
MJF is the owner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring after winning the Dynamite Diamond Finals on AEW Winter Is Coming. MJF defeated Dante Martin on tonight’s show to win the prize for the third year in a row.
After the match, FTR came out to celebrate with MJF before Sting and Darby Allin showed up and attacked. CM Punk came out to even the odds, and a six-man tag match between the three was announced for next week’s Dynamite.
It's a three-peat for @The_MJF! Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/8TidVCmsot
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
It's @Sting and @DarbyAllin and it is popping off! Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/ywct5V3Wem
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- MJF Reportedly Receiving Interest From WWE, FOX & USA Network
- Ric Flair Says Bryan Danielson Is ‘Okay’, Not As Good As Kenny Omega or AJ Styles
- Tony Khan On WWE Contacting Him To Use AEW Stars For Non-Wrestling Projects, AEW’s Booking Of Sting
- Mike Chioda on Why Shane McMahon Had a Falling Out With Triple H, Shane’s Current Role in WWE