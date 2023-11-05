MJF: ‘I’m Not a Finished Product, But I’m Trying’

– In a post on his X account (formerly Twitter), AEW World Champion MJF wrote about his journey to earning respect in his career. He wrote the following:

“In this sport respect isn’t given. It’s earned. Every time I step into the ring I used to only do it for myself cuz I figured nobody gave a s*** if I was alive or dead. Now when I walk through that curtain I walk out with everyone who believes in me. I’m not a finished product. But I’m trying.”

On this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF will defend his title against former ROH Pure Champion. The winner will defend the title against Jay White at AEW Full Gear later this month.

This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Full Gear is slated for Saturday, November 18 at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.