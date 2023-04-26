MJF Sees Himself As The Eminem Of AEW

In a recent Fightful interview, AEW’s MJF compared himself to Eminem as the lead roster member for his company. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp, the wrestler expressed that he was the primary — if not the only — draw for AEW’s audience to watch the promotion’s shows. You can find the exchange between Sapp and MJF and watch the full interview below.

MJF: D12, was that the guy on an Eminem track?

Sapp: Eminem’s group.

MJF: Oh, his band? Yeah, got it.

Sapp: It’s kind of appropriate that you didn’t know that because these chicks don’t even know the name of my band.

MJF: No, and why would they because Eminem is the lead singer of the band, nobody cares about the rest. That’s why when people get upset MJF is on the majority of the show, I’m the lead singer of the fucking band. Get over it. Nobody is tuning into fucking AEW to watch anybody else.