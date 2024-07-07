MJF Explains Daniel Garcia Attack On Collision, Slams Will Ospreay

MJF cut a promo on last night’s AEW Collision explaining his attack of Daniel Garcia on Dynamite. As noted, MJF brutally assaulted Garcia to close out Wednesday show, and he took to the mic to explain his actions on last night’s show.

MJF said that he saw Garcia as a pawn and wasn’t trying to hurt him, though he never planned on facing Garcia at All In and was always going to break his neck. He noted that it wasn’t personal between himself and Garcia; it was personal between him and the fans and he planned to take away everything the fans love because they ruined AEW with their “garbage taste.”

MJF then turned his attention to Will Ospreay and said that Ospreay is a child who doesn’t care about ticket sales; he only cares about putting on good matches and the only ratings he cares about are Dave Meltzer’s, while the only MJF cares about are the Nielsens. He then teased calling Ospreay out and Ospreay’s music played, but it was of course a ploy to mock the fans:

MJF has a message for the people Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@The_MJF pic.twitter.com/Likqmo19Nn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2024