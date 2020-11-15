MJF Explains the Cut He Gets From Wardlow’s Contract, How Wardlow Must Do What He Says

– During a recent interview with Fightful, MJF stated that Wardlow’s contract is with him, and he gets a cut of half of Wardlow’s winnings. It looks like MJF and AEW are already sowing the seeds of potential dissent between MJF and what will spark Wardlow’s eventual breaking away from MJF. Below are some highlights.

MJF on Wardlow’s success and win-loss record: “I make of the fact that I book his matches because he is under contract with me, and I enjoy getting my half of his winner’s purse. Maybe I shouldn’t tell you guys how much of his winner’s purse I get, but the bottom line is he should be very proud of himself. He’s doing a hell of a job. One day, I firmly believe that he can become a top guy. That time is not now. Right now he has one job and that job is that he protects me. He comes with me to the Inner Circle, he will need to protect the Inner Circle as well. Wherever I go, he goes. That’s his job,” MJF told us.

On Wardlow’s contract: “Here’s what the contract states, realistically with how much money I pay this young man. I’ll be honest, I house his whole family, essentially, with how much money I pay him. The contract goes like this—do what I say.”