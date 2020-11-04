MJF Explains Why He Wants To Join The Inner Circle

In an interview with Fightful, MJF spoke about why he wants to join the Inner Circle and if he has designs on running the faction himself. Here are highlights:

On why he wants to join the Inner Circle: “Yeah, it’s pretty obvious. If you look at what happened with Dictator Jon (Moxley), who cheated despicably, by using an illegal maneuver, I should be the AEW World Champion right now. The only reason why that didn’t happen is because I made a critical error. It is very clear that in order to be successful in All Elite Wrestling you need to be part of a group and or stable. There’s a lot of lines being drawn in the sand for that particular reason. I personally feel that right now I would be the AEW World Champion, if I had a group of people that would be willing to stand up for me on my behalf. That’s when it became very clear to me that I needed to be part of a group. What better group to be a part of than the best group, the best faction, the best stable, in not just AEW, but all of professional wrestling, being the Inner Circle. Also, me and Chris, we’re pretty much best friends. So it just makes sense.”

On if he wants to lead the group: “This feels like you’re putting me into a corner here, and I don’t appreciate it. This is the type of stuff that I knew was going to come up. Because you’re that dirt sheet guy. You’re trying to make people say the wrong thing. But, I’m not going to here. I’m going to keep being professional. Unlike you, here, Sean. Me and Chris, I believe, we have a genuine bond. I believe that it’s more than, ‘We’re going to need a leader if I do join the group.’ I think, if anything, we understand that we are the two biggest stars in all of pro wrestling. Nobody can keep our names out of [their] mouth. After every single segment, there’s about a week’s worth until the next segment where people are only talking about us. Fact. I think we’re both fully aware that together we can accomplish an insane amount. So, I feel that, there’s not going to be a need of some sort of weird power struggle. I don’t think there’s going to be some weird uprising. I just think that we’re going to work together. That’s what I think.”