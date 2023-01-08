wrestling / News

MJF Expresses His Love for Media Companies That Could Buy WWE

January 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite MJF Image Credit: AEW

– Yesterday on Twitter, AEW World Champion MJF expressed his love for the media companies who were recently listed as potential buyers for WWE if the company goes up for sale. He stated the following:

I feel like I don’t talk enough about how much I love

– Comcast (NBC Universal)
– Fox
– Disney
– Warner Bros Discovery
– Netflix
– Amazon
– Endeavor Group Holdings
And
– Liberty Media

As noted, WWE has hired JPMorgan as an advisor for a potential sale of the company, which could go forward as early as mid-2023.

