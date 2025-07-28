MJF Reveals His Four Favorite Movies of All Time

MJF, fresh off his role in the new Adam Sandler movie Happy Gilmore 2 as Gordie Gilmore, recently spoke with Letterboxd (h/t WrestlingInc) on the red carpet at the movie’s July 21st New York City world premiere about his four favorite movies of all time. He named Happy Gilmore, Goodfellas, The Wiz, and A Goofy Movie as his favorites. Highlights of his comments are below.

“Happy Gilmore 1 and I’m not just saying that because I’m here. Goodfellas. I loved The Wiz growing up, that was my jam. When Michael Jackson started ‘You can’t win…’ I freak out every single time. You know what? I’m going to say A Goofy Movie. Boom!”

Happy Gilmore 2 premiered on Netflix on July 25th and also features WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch as Flex, as well as Nikki Bella. Interestingly enough, marketing for the film that aired during WWE RAW on Netflix removed MJF entirely at WWE’s request.