MJF Feels the Fans Owe The Young Bucks Some Respect

– During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, AEW American Champion MJF discussed the Young Bucks and why he thinks they are due some respect. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

MJF on the Young Bucks: “I’m going to do something I rarely do, and I’m going to put them over. They are innovators. The company does not exist without them. There are a lot of people that come into All Elite Wrestling, this company has been around for over five years now, I was there since before day one. I was at All In before the company even existed. I’m one of the few left that was a genuine day one guy. I was in the first match in AEW history, the Casino Battle Royale where I defeated Hangman Page and cut a great promo on Bret Hart. None of that happens without Matt and Nick Jackson. I think it’s unfortunate that, if new people come into my company, they should be showing them that respect that they earned and deserves.”

On why fans should show the Bucks some respect: ‘I feel the fans should be showing them that respect they earned and deserved. Would I work with them in a capacity where I feel we could mutually benefit from a business point of view? I struggle with trust. Especially after what Adam Cole did to me. Horrible guy. We can all agree on that, right? I don’t see a long-term business relationship, but I would interested, intrigued, in a short-term business relationship that I think would benefit both parties.”

The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed later this month at AEW All In: London 2024. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. At the same event, MJF will defend his title against Will Ospreay.