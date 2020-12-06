MJF Feuds With R&B Legend Dionne Warwick On Twitter

MJF’s latest online feud is against none other than R&B legend Dionne Warwick. MJF began trading barbs with Warwick on Twitter on Friday after a post on the social media platform noted that Warwick’s Twitter account and the MJF/Chris Jericho Le Dinner Debonair segment both made the New York Times columnist Wesley Morris’ Best Performances of 2020 list.

Warwick initially joked that, after being tagged along with MJF, the tweet “made me think I was booked to wrestle somewhere. Almost called my publicist.” MJF then fired off a post stating, “You better pray you aren’t or you’d be in a world of pain, princess. #BetterThanYou.”

That led Warwick to shoot a post back, and it continued from there. You can see the full exchange below:

You better pray you aren’t or you’d be in a world of pain, princess. #betterthanyou https://t.co/BoDyjWMdab — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 4, 2020

I have an interview with @InStyle in 5 minutes. You’re lucky this time. 🤼‍♀️ https://t.co/e66ignINYc — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 4, 2020