MJF Files New Trademark For His Initials

Fightful reports that on March 15, Maxwell Jacob Friedman filed to trademark his own initials MJF, which is normally what he goes by in the ring. Of note, the trademark description specifically notes the use of the initials on scarves.

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Scarfs; Scarves; Suits; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Track suits. FIRST USE: 20140000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20140000

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20140201. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20140201