MJF Files ‘Reign of Terror’ Trademark This Month

– Fightful reports that AEW World Champion Maxell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has filed a trademark for the term, “Reign of Terror.” He filed the trademark application on December 1 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). You can see the description on the filings below:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

MJF is scheduled to make an appearance tomorrow on AEW Dynamite. He will defend his title at AEW Winter Is Coming next week against Ricky Starks.