MJF Recently Filmed Small Role In Upcoming Movie

October 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite MJF Image Credit: AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MJF recently filmed a supporting role in an upcoming movie called Floaters. The film stars Seth Green, Steve Guttenberg and Aya Cash. It was filmed at a Jewish summer camp in upstate New York. MJF plays a musician.

According to a source, he was described as “incredibly sweet in person.”

He also has a project he did voice acting for coming out soon and will be in A24’s The Iron Claw this December. He plays Lance Von Erich in that film.

