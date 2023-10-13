wrestling / News
MJF Recently Filmed Small Role In Upcoming Movie
October 13, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MJF recently filmed a supporting role in an upcoming movie called Floaters. The film stars Seth Green, Steve Guttenberg and Aya Cash. It was filmed at a Jewish summer camp in upstate New York. MJF plays a musician.
According to a source, he was described as “incredibly sweet in person.”
He also has a project he did voice acting for coming out soon and will be in A24’s The Iron Claw this December. He plays Lance Von Erich in that film.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Reason Behind Recent AEW International Title Changes
- Notes on Backstage Reaction to Tony Khan’s Social Media Comments on WWE
- Eric Bischoff On WWE Making Jade Cargill A Big Deal, Sending Message to AEW Talent
- Damian Priest On Rhea Ripley Taking Charge In Judgment Day, Says It’s Interchangeable