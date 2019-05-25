MJF Says He’s the Future of AEW, Talks Disdain For ‘Fat Twitter Trolls’

– MJF spoke with Sporting News for a new interview promoting tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV. Highlights are below:

On his debut match in 2015: “It was amazing. I recall going into the back, and everybody being like, ‘Man, how many years have you been wrestling?’ I said, ‘That was my first match.’ Everybody was like, ‘Nah, f**k off.’ Nobody believed me. It pumped me because I already knew I was a star in the making from that moment forward. I knew right away. I was like, ‘You think that was good, just you wait until I really grow into my paws.’ And I have. Very quickly.”

On the strain of working so many matches in such a short time like WrestleMania weekend: “Hurting. The one thing that I wish that the fat troll marks on Twitter understood is, I would love for them to get into the ring and let me body slam them one time. That’s it. I don’t want to do anything else. Just let me give you a regular, good old-fashioned body slam in the ring. You won’t be able to walk for a week. I’m a superman. The fact that I’m able to do what I do is absolutely astonishing. The fact that these fans don’t understand that a ring is comprised of steel, metal beams, wood, and a thin sheet mat, and that’s it.”

On his appreciation of old-school wrestlers: “I’ve always loved old school wrestling: Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Ric Flair, Sting, Hot Stuff Eddie Gilbert. To me, that’s the golden age of professional wrestling. That’s the professional wrestling that I love. Not this flippity-do bulls-. That’s why I’m always constantly winning, because these guys are always so concerned with impressing the crowd. I’m concerned with winning.”

On fans demanding high-risk maneuvers: “It makes me sick to my stomach, these fans are so blood thirsty. They keep wanting more and more, but I’m the one guy that’s looking at them straight in the face, and going, ‘No. I’m going to sit in this headlock. I’m going to sit in this abdominal stretch. If you guys want to see some cool s**t, I don’t care. I’m here to get paid, I’m here to win, and I’m here to stay healthy.'”

On his goals in AEW: “The future of AEW is Maxwell J. Friedman, without a shadow of a doubt. I am going to be the face of this company. At the tender age of 23 … people think I’m great now? They don’t know the half of it. I mean, my career’s only just begun. By the time I hit 30, I genuinely feel people will consider me as being one of the greatest of all time.”