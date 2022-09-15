wrestling / News
MJF Gets Engaged, Tells Ladies On His Timeline ‘Don’t Worry’
September 15, 2022 | Posted by
MJF is engaged, but he’s assuring ladies on his timeline not to worry. The AEW heel posted to his Instagram to announce that he has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum, writing in low-key fashion, “Hbd [Happy birthday] to my fiancé or whatever”
MJF then took to Twitter to retweet a post about his engagement, ensuring fans that their hopes and dreams aren’t dead by writing:
“Ladies panicking on my TL don’t worry.
Just cuz there’s a goalie doesn’t mean you can’t score.
Strive for greatness. #Saltoftheearth”
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 15, 2022
