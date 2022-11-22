– UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett got into it over social media with newly crowned AEW World Champion MJF, with Pimblett challenging MJF to an MMA fight. You can view that exchange that appears to have started on Instagram below.

At one point MJF said to Pimblett, “Unlike you, I’m 100% natural and I’m also 100% original. Unlike you. You’re dollar store Connor McGregor talking, Will from strangers things looking ass wouldn’t last two seconds in my world. #Betterthanyou See you in London.”

The AEW World Champion later added, “Grammar off cuz I’m talking shit to this clown while going 100mph on the stair master.” AEW will be making its UK debut later next year.

Paddy Pimblett is a UK native and is currently unbeaten in the UFC at 3-0. He is 19-3 overall in MMA.

See you around “baddy”. pic.twitter.com/vm4BG82TMg — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 22, 2022