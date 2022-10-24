wrestling / News
MJF Gives His Thoughts On Black Adam And Those Who Didn’t Like It
October 24, 2022 | Posted by
MJF continued to troll on Twitter yesterday, this time insulting anyone who may not have liked Black Adam. The latest DC movie, which stars The Rock, dominated the box office this weekend but had mixed reviews at best.
MJF wrote: “I saw @TheRock new movie Black Adam last night. If you don’t like this movie you’re a disgusting poor.”
I saw @TheRock new movie Black Adam last night.
If you don’t like this movie you’re a disgusting poor.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 23, 2022
