MJF Goes to Disney World as Promised
March 12, 2020 | Posted by
– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, MJF said he was going to Disney World, and he’s kept his promise. The undefeated AEW star shared a photo showing him in front of Spaceship Earth at Epcot Center in Orlando, Florida. You can check out the tweet he shared below.
The caption reads, “Told ya. #imgoingtodisneyworld #undefeated” Well, I hope he brought some hand sanitizer with him and washes his hands.
"I'm going to Disney World!" – @The_MJF 🐭 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iVqXxNh0VZ
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 12, 2020
Told ya.#imgoingtodisneyworld #undefeated pic.twitter.com/WTBVaDiiOq
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 12, 2020
