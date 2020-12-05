MJF’s Grandmother Makes Her Grandson a Victory Breakfast, Tells Orange Cassidy ‘You’re Toast’

– AEW star MJF shared a tweet today revealing he got a victory breakfast from his grandmother Momoo after he was named The NY Times’ Best Performer of 2020 for Le Dinner Debonair. She also had a warning for MJF’s next opponent, Orange Cassidy.

MJF also shared a clip of Momoo delivered a warning to Orange Cassidy, who MJF faces on next week’s Dynamite in the Dynamite Diamond Final. Momoo stated, “Orange Cassidy, just like this challah bread, you’re toast!” You can view that clip below.

Victory breakfast with Grandma AKA Momoo for me being named @nytimes BEST PERFORMER OF 2020. pic.twitter.com/l7nw38dsqc — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 5, 2020