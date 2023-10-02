wrestling / News
MJF Wins Handicap Match, Holds Onto ROH Tag Team Titles At AEW WrestleDream
MJF was able to beat the odds and get by The Righteous to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships at AEW WrestleDream. MJF defeated the ROH tag team in the opening match of tonight’s show to hold onto the titles that he and the injured Adam Cole hold, getting the victory with a Heat Seeker to Dutch and a pin with his feet on the ropes. You can see some clips from the match below.
MJF and Cole have held the ROH World Tag Team Titles for 36 days, capturing them from Aussie Open at AEW All In. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.
MJF is using the @RingOfHonor Code of Honor to his advantage!
Mocking MJF's best friend seems like a bad idea.
How much longer can MJF can survive against this brutal 2-on-1 offense from #TheRighteous?
#TheRighteous are about to put MJF's ankles through MISERY!
MJF is calling for the BODY SLAM!
Can he do it???
MAX HIT THE KANGAROO KICK!
