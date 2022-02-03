wrestling / News
MJF Hands CM Punk His First AEW Loss on Dynamite
MJF proved victorious in his first matchup with CM Punk (thanks to some help), handing Punk his first loss in AEW on tonight’s Dynamite. In the main event of Wednesday’s show, MJF defeated Punk after a lengthy battle, which came to an end when Wardlow came out and gave MJF his Dynamite Diamond Ring and distracted Punk and the referee, allowing the Pinnacle leader to nail Punk for the win.
This marks Punk’s first loss since he returned to wrestling for AEW last year. You can see clips from the match below:
#TheBestInTheWorld @CMPunk arriving to a deafening hometown crowd here in Chicago!
It’s time for the main event: @CMPunk vs. @The_MJF!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/UhxsoQZ4Tw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
An early evasion by CM Punk and he takes control of the fight!
It’s @CMPunk vs. @The_MJF!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/hNWZA4OVeF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
The fight has spilled out into the crowd!
It’s @CMPunk vs. @The_MJF!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/HOr631sHFP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
The Hometown Hero @CMPunk!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/rV25MCoPQW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
No answers from @The_MJF as @CMPunk keeps control of the match!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/QseEz4NsK0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
And @CMPunk collides with the ring post as @The_MJF dodges an attack!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/GxVyOfH5Af
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
.@The_MJF is unabashedly disrespecting his opponent here, after destroying the arm of CM Punk!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/zDsgCX4jTU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
A huge crossbody by @CMPunk!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/dkHNhphBa8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
.@CMPunk trying to end things here at #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE from Chicago on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/jXQHwCGC57
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?! Did @The_MJF just choke out CM Punk!?#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Ks4mXXhYGD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
The match will continue!!
It’s @CMPunk vs. @The_MJF!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Qej85b1EbQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
.@The_MJF with his questionable tactics against CM Punk!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/v7WupZ9fbm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
Springboard into the clothesline by @CMPunk as he fights back!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/dxST79W1kO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
.@CMPunk sends @The_MJF over the barricade and both competitors are down!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/LqeEF3d1JT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
.@CMPunk's knee betrayed him as he was inches from the finish line!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ra2Ld8Umir
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
Holy S**T! Reverse 'rana by @CMPunk!!!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ZkrwcA76IQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
.@CMPunk just will not give up!!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/askjqAC8JV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
Unsportsmanlike behaviour from @The_MJF!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/fhpakYajvS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
Did @CMPunk just pull out the Pepsi Plunge on @The_MJF?!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/YvfAzOAKNT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
2.99 on that count!!! @The_MJF kicks out of that huge elbow by @CMPunk!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/xiBnIQ64AP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
.@RealWardlow's intentions were seemingly ambiguous, but @The_MJF has taken advantage of the situation and knocked out @CMPunk in front of a stunned crowd and takes the victory here in Chicago on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! 😱 pic.twitter.com/YR2QLVjuFb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Says Dissolution of Marriage Document Isn’t Real
- Rey Mysterio Recalls Winning 2006 WWE Royal Rumble, Being Surprised By Entering Second In the Match
- Matt Hardy Recalls Himself and Jeff Going to Wrestler’s Court Over Airplane Incident
- Davey Richards Denies Doing Adult Films, Addresses Explicit Content That Leaked Online