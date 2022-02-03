wrestling / News

MJF Hands CM Punk His First AEW Loss on Dynamite

February 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite MJF CM Punk Image Credit: AEW

MJF proved victorious in his first matchup with CM Punk (thanks to some help), handing Punk his first loss in AEW on tonight’s Dynamite. In the main event of Wednesday’s show, MJF defeated Punk after a lengthy battle, which came to an end when Wardlow came out and gave MJF his Dynamite Diamond Ring and distracted Punk and the referee, allowing the Pinnacle leader to nail Punk for the win.

This marks Punk’s first loss since he returned to wrestling for AEW last year. You can see clips from the match below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, CM Punk, MJF, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading