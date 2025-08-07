wrestling / News

MJF and Hangman Page Go Face-to-Face on Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

August 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Another segment has been added to next week’s AEW Dynamite, as Hangman Page and MJF will go face-to-face. The two brawled to close out last night’s episode. Next week’s show takes place at the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway
* Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight
* Hangman Page & MJF go face-to-face

