MJF and Hangman Page Go Face-to-Face on Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
August 7, 2025 | Posted by
Another segment has been added to next week’s AEW Dynamite, as Hangman Page and MJF will go face-to-face. The two brawled to close out last night’s episode. Next week’s show takes place at the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway
* Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight
* Hangman Page & MJF go face-to-face
