wrestling / News
MJF & Hangman Page Segment, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 12, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced a segment and match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The following was announced on Wednesday’s show for next week’s episode, which airs on TBS:
* Samoa Joe, HOOK, & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, & Kip Sabian
* MJF and Hangman Page face-to-face
