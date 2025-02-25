MJF, Hangman Page Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF will appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, while Hangman Page will be in action. AEW announced on Monday that MJF will appear live on Wednesday’s show and that Page will compete.

The updated lineup of the show, which airs on TBS, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy

* Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron

* Hangman Page vs. TBA

* MJF appears live