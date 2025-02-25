wrestling / News
MJF, Hangman Page Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
MJF will appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, while Hangman Page will be in action. AEW announced on Monday that MJF will appear live on Wednesday’s show and that Page will compete.
The updated lineup of the show, which airs on TBS, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy
* Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron
* Hangman Page vs. TBA
* MJF appears live
THIS WEDNESDAY, 2/26#AEWDynamite
Oceanside, CA
LIVE COAST-TO-COAST
8pm ET / 5pm PT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax
MJF Appears Live Wednesday
After coming to blows with Hangman Page last week, what will @The_MJF have to say on Wednesday Night Dynamite?
LIVE, 8e/5p on TBS + MAX! pic.twitter.com/Hwj86CNEBc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2025
