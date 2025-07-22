– While speaking to PIX 11’s New York Living, AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) joined his Happy Gilmore 2 co-stars and spoke about working with the group on the set of the upcoming sequel. MJF appeared alongside Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, and Conor Sherry, who portray Gilmore’s sons in the film.

They all revealed that MJF was quite the joker on set, and Cutkosky also aid that MJF was the loudest of the group. MJF responded (via Fightful), “I’m pretty chill. I’m not loud at all.” He continued, “I feel like every day we switched the role of quarterback as far as ‘How should we approach this? What should we do today?’ I feel like we make a really great team and we all bring something unique to the table.”

MJF also recalled his dad introducing him to the classic 1996 comedy. He added on his dad introducing him to the original film, “He introduced me to the film and I immediately fell in love with it, along with pretty much every other Adam Sandler film.”

Happy Gilmore 2, featuring MJF, debuts on Netflix on July 25. MJF is also coming off a huge win at AEW All In Texas earlier this month. He won the Casino Gauntlet Match, which grants him an AEW World Title shot whenever he wants.