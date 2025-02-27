MJF Has His AEW Tattoo Removed On Dynamite

MJF got his AEW tattoo removed on this week’s episode of Dynamite. The Salt of the Earth appeared in a pre-taped vignette where he slammed fans for choosing Hangman Page over him and said he no longer cared about AEW and only cared about himself now. He then had the tattoo he initially got to commemorate his AEW re-signing removed via laser surgery.

You can see the video below: